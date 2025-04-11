Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.48% of Carter Bankshares worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 42.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $323.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.63. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.