Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 155.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,943 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 5.3 %

EQBK stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $613.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQBK. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

