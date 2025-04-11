Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 351.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 60,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Wayne Sponic sold 5,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $100,607.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,449.02. This represents a 73.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,164,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,080,494.28. This represents a 0.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,086 and have sold 47,119 shares valued at $845,651. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Donegal Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

