Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.50% of Idaho Strategic Resources worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDR. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 10,713.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 59,773.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

Shares of IDR opened at €16.51 ($18.55) on Friday. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of €7.59 ($8.53) and a fifty-two week high of €18.35 ($20.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $225.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.38 and its 200-day moving average is €12.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDR

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.