Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 141,474 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 253.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of O-I Glass worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OI. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 213,977 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,242,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 777,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

OI opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

