Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 4,035 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.39% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.76. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

In related news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,104 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $35,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $133,024. The trade was a 20.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $110,987.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,540.35. This trade represents a 22.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,393 shares of company stock worth $166,994 over the last 90 days. 11.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

