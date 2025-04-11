Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 419,436 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 2,431.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,436 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of Five Point worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,525,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 493,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,274,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,182,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 163,647 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its stake in Five Point by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,779,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity at Five Point

In related news, insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $106,906.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at $103,618.06. This represents a 50.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Point Price Performance

FPH opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.46. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 28.70%.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Further Reading

