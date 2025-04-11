Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 764,752 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) by 475.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764,752 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in GAN were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in GAN in the third quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. GAN Limited has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $78.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.88.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

