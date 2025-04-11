Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 84,315 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 133.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,315 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 114,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,522 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $213,945.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,726.30. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,665,456.34. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,855 shares of company stock valued at $30,590,612 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALHC opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.32. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

