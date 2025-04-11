Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 99,811 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 687.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,811 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,134,000 after acquiring an additional 31,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $16.04 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 401.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.95 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.