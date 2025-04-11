Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 382,045 VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 382,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Get VNET Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 852,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 534.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 407,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 343,140 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in VNET Group by 472.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 278,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 210,124 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group Stock Performance

Shares of VNET stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNET

VNET Group Profile

(Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.