Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Winmark worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winmark by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WINA stock opened at $331.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.64. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $295.79 and a 12-month high of $431.67.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.05). Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

