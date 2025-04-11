Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 189,607 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of Pathward Financial worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,734,999,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $267,437,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 62,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CASH opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.