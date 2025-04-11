Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.61% of CPI Card Group worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 251.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $23.53 on Friday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $264.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PMTS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on CPI Card Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CPI Card Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

