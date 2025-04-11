Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSSC. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NSSC opened at $21.01 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $764.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

