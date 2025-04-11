Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 474.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 43,287 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 129.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after buying an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $299,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,592. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.57. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

