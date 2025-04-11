Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.60 Million Stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,377 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 124,138 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 60,536 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 217,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GTE opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $134.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,855,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,841.96. This represents a 7.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 275,960 shares of company stock worth $1,114,652. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

