Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.95 Million Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,969 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.60% of TrueCar worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in TrueCar by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

TrueCar Price Performance

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.97. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.62.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $46.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

