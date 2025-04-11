Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.17 Million Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 100,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 64.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

UHT opened at $37.02 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.76 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 211.51%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

