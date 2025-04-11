Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.55 Million in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 193,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 91.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 349,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VMD opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

