Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.72 Million in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 190,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,626,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 598,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after buying an additional 86,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,738,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 205,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

GT opened at $9.06 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

