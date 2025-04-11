Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,418 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of Tutor Perini worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 103.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:TPC opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $34.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS.

Tutor Perini Profile

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.