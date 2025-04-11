Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 281.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 182,110 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,378,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 46,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTDR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

