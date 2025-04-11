Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 281.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 182,110 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,378,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 46,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 13.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bitdeer Technologies Group Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
