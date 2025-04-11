Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 33,946 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 130.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,946 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.02. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.73). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $211.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

