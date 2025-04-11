Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 55.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

ESP opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.13. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

(Free Report)

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.