Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,043,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,261,000 after buying an additional 143,284 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its position in Synopsys by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 201,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,725,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 199.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $6,082,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 24,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys stock opened at $406.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $459.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.75.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
