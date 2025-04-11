Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $194.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

