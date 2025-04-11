Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,248 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 5.2 %

AMBC stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $304.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.