Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 101,077 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,077 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.47. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

