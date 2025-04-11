Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 116,341 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,341 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Sealed Air Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $25.26 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

