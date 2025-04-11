Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 204,200 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Grindr were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRND. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Grindr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Grindr by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grindr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRND stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Grindr Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRND. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $49,631.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,974. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,173 shares of company stock worth $187,729 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

