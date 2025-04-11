Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 24,017 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,017 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Enstar Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,885,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $332.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $275.02 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.46 and its 200-day moving average is $326.76.

Insider Activity

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

