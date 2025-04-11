Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 40,989 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total value of $214,297.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,757.52. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,797 shares of company stock worth $7,436,255 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $313.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $246.43 and a 1 year high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.