Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 65,162 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.54% of Primis Financial worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Primis Financial by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primis Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Primis Financial by 120.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Primis Financial news, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,469 shares in the company, valued at $882,035.93. The trade was a 12.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 12,025 shares of company stock worth $122,058 in the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FRST opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.78 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.59. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.76). Primis Financial had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

