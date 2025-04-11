Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 211,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.80 million, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

