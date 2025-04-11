Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

NYSE:JBL opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.95. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

In other news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

