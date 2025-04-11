Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,513 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,328 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HONE opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. Research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

