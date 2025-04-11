Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARTV. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Artiva Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ:ARTV opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTV. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,774,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

