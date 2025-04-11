Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Holdings Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Atkore by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ATKR opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $185.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.77 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

