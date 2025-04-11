AT&T Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 216,762 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 161% compared to the average volume of 83,023 call options.

Get AT&T alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 50,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 38,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 389,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

AT&T stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $189.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.