Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $37.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Axalta Coating Systems traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 5052744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXTA

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.