Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BBVA opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

