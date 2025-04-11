Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bank OZK traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 3003885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,281,000 after buying an additional 1,149,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,130,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,909,000 after purchasing an additional 188,575 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,945,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after purchasing an additional 686,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,190,000 after buying an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after buying an additional 238,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

