Barclays Lowers Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $52.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.28 million, a P/E ratio of -74.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 156,723 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 367,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 51,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,063,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

