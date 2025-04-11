Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.81% of Barrett Business Services worth $20,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,839 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

