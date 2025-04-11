Barrington Research Cuts Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $200.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG stock opened at $153.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.92. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $139.22 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 14,091.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,176,000 after buying an additional 125,135 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 10,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

