Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Down 13% Following Analyst Downgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price fell 13% during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.25. The company traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.21. 10,479,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 4,833,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

BTE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.33.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Baytex Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

