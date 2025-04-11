Beacon Securities Has Lowered Expectations for VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Price

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Beacon Securities from C$19.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on VerticalScope from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities cut VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VerticalScope has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.90.

View Our Latest Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Stock Down 10.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of FORA opened at C$4.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total transaction of C$107,270.00. Also, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $259,820. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VerticalScope

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.