Beacon Securities Has Lowered Expectations for VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Price

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2025

VerticalScope (TSE:FORAGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Beacon Securities from C$19.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on VerticalScope from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities cut VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VerticalScope has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.90.

View Our Latest Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of FORA opened at C$4.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total transaction of C$107,270.00. Also, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $259,820. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VerticalScope

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for VerticalScope (TSE:FORA)

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.