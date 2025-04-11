Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHE opened at $34.87 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

