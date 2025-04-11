Benjamin E. Huston Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $7,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,681,872.70. This trade represents a 28.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $202.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.21 and its 200-day moving average is $219.98.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Carvana by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,610 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Carvana by 47.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.